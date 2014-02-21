5 Must-Read Books For Every Entrepreneur

February 21, 2014

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Malcolm X once said, “My alma mater was books at a good library...I could spend the rest of my life reading, just satisfying my curiosity.” And he was right. There is no better way to continue your education and enhance your life than to begin in the pages of a great book.

Even entrepreneurs starting on a shoestring budget can have access to some of the greatest teachers and leaders of today, as well as lessons from the past, by simply picking a book. No formal education required.

That said, the whole process can be overwhelming. If you look in the business section of your local library, bookstore or the Amazon storefront it can feel a bit much and can be difficult to sort through all the clutter in order to get to the heart of texts that will truly impact your life.

From classics to new releases, here are five great additions to any entrepreneur’s reading list.