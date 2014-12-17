The 5 Best Business Leaders of 2014

December 17, 2014 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



It’s that time again. Yes folks, it’s time to rank the best business leaders of 2014—and who better to ask than Sydney Finkelstein, professor of strategy and leadership at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, who spends his year watching for epic leadership fails and victories?

Finkelstein provided Fortune an exclusive look at his top five business executives of the year. How did he select his finalists? Finkelstein starts with the numbers, screening for a variety of financial metrics, including the executives’ company stock price and market share. Then he looks at the way the sausage was made. How was a change communicated or a crisis averted?

The list is below. Did he get it right? Who did he miss? Let us know.