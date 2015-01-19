4 Great Gadgets to Help Protect Your Home Office

For keeping a constant digital eye (and ear) on your home office when you’re away -- direct from your Android or Apple smartphone or tablet -- Piper nv has you covered. Whether you’ve gone on a quick Staples run or you’re out of town on a business trip, this wireless, all-in-one surveillance system enables you to keep an eye on your home office 24/7.

Related: 8 Essentials to Get the Most Out of Working From Home

The Wi-Fi-connected device, equipped with a built-in 180-degree, 1080p HD camera, allows you to view and control a live video stream of your home, even at night when it’s dark. You can choose from three customizable security modes -- home, away and vacation. In the event of a break-in, Piper will sound an ear-splitting 105-decibel siren and immediately notify you via text message or email. At which point you can check the video feed from your mobile device and determine whether to call a neighbor or the police, or hope that it’s just your teenager snooping around your office again.

Related: It's Time to Let Go of These Work-From-Home Myths



Another similar DIY home monitoring system is called Canary. Launched recently on Indiegogo, Canary costs $249.

Bonus: Piper also lets you remotely control your home’s lights, temperature and appliances. Using its cool two-way audio feature, you can also talk to people in your home office -- employees, perhaps -- through Piper’s mobile app. If you have a door or window that’s out of the Piper’s sight, you can slap a sensor on it and it will notify you when said door or window is opened or broken into.

Piper nv was announced this year at CES and is expected to start shipping later this month.

Price: $269, no monthly service fees