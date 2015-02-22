5 Beers Inspired by Hit TV Shows

February 22, 2015 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

America is having a craft beer moment; while overall beer sales are down, craft beer sales are booming. And as the microbrew and brewpub scene continues to heat up as well as get more crowded (the number of brew pubs and regional and microbreweries climbed from 1,521 in 2008 to over 3,200 in 2014, according to the Brewers Association), we're seeing the rise of some seriously out-there, outrageous sounding brews.

From donuts to condiments to comic book characters, brew masters are drawing inspiration from just about everywhere. Of late, hit TV shows have become fertile breeding: We've now securely entered an age where it's possible to enjoy a Game of Thrones binge while binging on a variety of Game of Thrones-inspired beers.

From the The Walking Dead to Breaking Bad to It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, here are five beers inspired by hit TV shows.