10 Tips for Staying Focused From 10 Very Busy Young Entrepreneurs

April 23, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Getting a business up and running is the opposite of the typical 9-to-5 job. There's no time to fully clock out, founders work endlessly and having to be a Jack-of-all-trades means maintaining focus can be difficult.

Having just wrapped up their three-month stint working out of Techstars' New York City-based office, the entrepreneurs that make up the tech accelerator's graduating class know a thing of two about staying productive amidst chaos.

Here, they share their top tips for refusing to succumb to distractions in order to get as much done as possible during the workday (and night).