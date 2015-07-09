5 Facts About Evan Spiegel, Snapchat's Often Controversial Co-Founder

July 9, 2015 5 min read

At age 25, Evan Spiegel -- the co-founder and CEO of Snapchat -- is the world's youngest billionaire. He’s also a divisive figure. Spiegel, whose leaked college emails revealed a serious lack of maturity, has been an easy poster boy for the Silicon Valley tech scene – smart, confident, innovative, but embarrassingly 'bro'-like.

Regardless of one's personal opinion of Spiegel, it's undeniable that he struck a home-run with Snapchat. The app -- which, in the place of archived, chronicled posts a la Facebook, allows users to send messages that disappear shortly after being opened -- has come to heavily influence, if not define, the way young people communicate, making it integral to brands, advertisers and anyone else looking to capture the attention of millennials and Gen Z-ers.

With that in mind, here are five things to know about Snapchat's controversial CEO.

