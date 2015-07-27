Bacon

15 Absurdly Wonderful Bacon-Flavored Products

15 Absurdly Wonderful Bacon-Flavored Products
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Bacon is everywhere -- sweets, beverages and even toiletries. But even if you're the biggest bacon fan around, we bet you don't know just how deep the obsession goes for some people.

Recently, Oregon State University researchers patented a new strain of seaweed that, when cooked, tastes like bacon. Yes, bacon-flavored seaweed. While the algae might be the healthiest bacon-tasting treat you can eat, it comes after years of porky innovation that have produced dozens of incredible products that taste and smell like bacon.

Here are 15 of the world's most bizarre and wonderful bacon-flavored products. 

Seaweed

Seaweed
Image credit: Shutterstock

Chris Langdon and fellow researchers at Oregon State University's Hatfield Marine Science Center have spent the last 15 years growing a strain of red marine algae, called dulse, which tastes like bacon when cooked. There are no commercial operations that grow dulse to sell as a food in the U.S. However, Langdon may be in the position to lead the way, producing seaweed that has twice the nutritional value of kale. 

Cologne

Cologne
Image credit: fargginay

Quirky fragrance company Fargginay describes "Bacon Classic" as a sophisticated fragrance designed for men and women. For those who want a more delicate scent, the company also sells "Bacon Gold," a citrusy aroma with a hint of bacon. 

Soda

Soda
Image credit: Lexter's Fixins | Facebook

Rocket Fizz is a soda pop and candy shop known for crafting flavors to fit customers' most bizarre cravings. In addition to bacon soda, the company's also sells sodas in flavors such as buffalo wings, ranch dressing and sweet corn. There’s nothing like a savory soda to quench your thirst.

Jellybeans

Jellybeans
Image credit: Archie McPhee

These jellybeans are all about the bacon, too. "A meaty treat that contains no meat," reads gift shop Archie McPhee's description of the product. "Not quite as tasty as real bacon, but better for your arteries." 

Toothpaste

Toothpaste
Image credit: Archie McPhee

If Archie McPhee's bacon jellybeans don't fulfill your bacon cravings, maybe the store's bacon toothpaste is more your speed. The company promises the 2.5 oz. tube of toothpaste is easier to use for brushing than real bacon -- and more likely to be endorsed by the American Dental Association. 

Lollipops

Lollipops
Image credit: Das Foods

Chicago-based gourmet salt and sweets company Das Foods sells bacon-flavored lollipops. The product's tongue-in-cheek name: Man Bait. Sounds promising.

Massage Oil

Massage Oil
Image credit: Baconlube

Baconlube began as an April Fool's joke, but became an actual, $11.99 meat-flavored massage oil when thousands of bacon lovers aggressively requested that the bacon-focused J&D's Foods make the prank a reality. In addition to this bacon-flavored massage oil and personal lubricant, J&D also sells bacon condoms. 

Who knew bacon could be so much fun?

Vodka

Vodka
Image credit: Bakon Vodka

The creators of Bakon Vodka claim to have started testing various savory infusions in 2007, searching for the "one true 'Bakon Vodka.'" Today, they believe to have done just that, crafting a vodka recommended to be used in Bloody Marries, chocolate martinis and even "Pizza Shots.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen
Image credit: J&D's

J&D's has a new way to protect your skin while you fry like bacon in the sun. The sunscreen is SPC 30, and will make you smell like bacon as you tan without becoming burnt to a crisp. 

Chocolate

Chocolate
Image credit: Vosges Chocolate

Compared to other bacon-flavored offerings, chocolate is relatively tame. However, if you have a craving for the specific mix of sweet and salty, Vosges has a wide selection of options including bacon chocolate chip pancake mix, bacon caramel toffees and a milk chocolate pig filled with bacon.

Do the math. Bacon + chocolate = heaven. 

Lip balm

Lip balm
Image credit: Archie McPhee

Bacon flavor on your lips, without having to consume even a single calorie. Archie McPhee recommends the lip balm to vegetarians who miss the lip smacking taste of true bacon. 

Beer

Beer
Image credit: Rogue

Apparently, the brewing industry believes that bacon and beer is the grown up bacon and eggs. Bacon flavored brews include Rogue's Voodoo Doughnut Bacon Maple Ale and Funky Buddha Brewery's Maple Bacon Coffee Porter. 

Coffee

Coffee
Image credit: Bewdly

If you wake up craving bacon every morning, it might be time to switch out bacon and eggs with bacon-flavored coffee. The combination is becoming increasingly mainstream, with options like Bewdly's Maple Bacon Deluxe Smoke Coffee and Boca Java's Maple Bacon Morning Coffee

Pillowcases

Pillowcases
Image credit: J&D's

Drift off to a night of "sweet bacony dreams" with a pillow embedded with the scent of bacon. J&D's claims the scent should last six to 12 months -- just don't try to eat it in your sleep. 

Envelopes

Envelopes
Image credit: Uncommon Goods

The ideal present for bacon lovers who send lots of snail mail, Uncommon Goods sells sets of 25 lick-to-seal bacon-flavored envelopes. Question is, do they make your mail smell like bacon, too?

