When Millionaires Make Mistakes

Austin McChord learned this the hard way.

“We’ve succeeded through a string of failures. There have been an enormous number of challenges, especially when the business was really small,” says the founder of data recovery business Datto. “We pretty much made every imaginable mistake out there. At one point, a competitor released an updated product … so we created a new product very quickly that we thought could compete. We ended up making a huge mistake and created a product that didn’t work very well. That was an incredible learning experience of everything not to do. The pain we put some of our early customers through with that product was immense and almost put us out of business.”

McChord and his team managed to regroup and create a successor to that failed product that was “incredibly reliable and allowed us to continue to grow much more than with anything we’d built before. That was our Siris product line, which now represents north of 80 percent of our sales.”

What did he learn? “It’s really important that everything we do is tested thoroughly and that the product is reliable, because people absolutely depend on it, and your reputation is everything. When you ship a product that is not reliable, it’s incredible how much you can damage your brand and reputation, and how fast that can happen. Nothing can make you fall out of favor more than having a tarnished brand, so you have to work really hard to make sure your products live up to the promises that you make.”