20 Franchises You Can Launch for Less Than $50,000

Image credit: Fruitfull Frozen Fruit Bars | Facebook
Entrepreneur Staff
Think you can't afford to be your own boss? Think again: Some of the top franchises in the world cost less than $50,000 to start.

These bargain franchises encompass everything from pet training to commercial painting, so there is something for every hopeful franchise owner. Here are 20 of the top affordable franchises from Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500.  

AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services

AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services
Image credit: AmeriSpec Home Inspection | Official Website

Category: Home inspections

Website: amerispec.com

Startup cost: $44.3K-$75.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/0

CleanNet USA

CleanNet USA
Image credit: Shutterstock

Category: Commercial cleaning

Website: cleannetusa.com

Startup cost: $9.8K-$97.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,951/14

Complete Weddings and Events

Complete Weddings and Events
Image credit: Shutterstock

Category: Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services

Website: completewedo.com

Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/2

Computer Troubleshooters

Computer Troubleshooters
Image credit: Shutterstock

Category: Technology consulting for small businesses

Website: comptroub.com

Startup cost: $17.2K-$82.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0

CruiseOne

CruiseOne
Image credit: PHOTOSVIT / Shutterstock

Category: Travel agency

Website: cruiseonefranchise.com

Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,000/0

Dale Carnegie Training

Dale Carnegie Training
Image credit: Shutterstock

Category: Workplace training and development

Website: dalecarnegie.com

Startup cost: $26K-$182.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/2

Doc Popcorn

Doc Popcorn
Image credit: Doc Popcorn | Facebook

Category: Kettle-cooked popcorn

Website: docpopcorn.com

Startup cost: $39K-$355.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/2

Fresh Coat

Fresh Coat
Image credit: Fresh Coat Painters | Facebook

Category: Residential and commercial painting

Website: freshcoatpainters.com

Startup cost: $49.4K-$76.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/0

The Glass Guru

The Glass Guru
Image credit: The Glass Guru | Official Website

Category: Window and glass restoration and replacement

Website: theglassguru.com

Startup cost: $30.2K-$119.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/0

Green Home Solutions

Green Home Solutions
Image credit: Shutterstock

Category: Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination

Website: greenhomesolutions.com

Startup cost: $21.1K-$72.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/1

Happy & Healthy Products

Happy & Healthy Products
Image credit: Fruitfull Frozen Fruit Bars | Facebook

Category: Frozen fruit bars

Website: happyandhealthy.com

Startup cost: $37.2K-$113.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0

H&R Block

H&R Block
Image credit: rmnoa357 / Shutterstock

Category: Tax preparation, electronic filing

Website: hrblock.com/franchise

Startup cost: $31.5K-$148.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,846/6,165

Proforma

Proforma
Image credit: Shutterstock

Category: Printing and promotional products

Website: onlyproforma.com

Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 703/0

MaidPro

MaidPro
Image credit: MaidPro | Facebook

Category: Residential cleaning

Website: maidpro.com

Startup cost: $45.9K-$202.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/1

My Gym Children's Fitness Center

My Gym Children's Fitness Center
Image credit: My Gym Children's Fitness Center | Facebook

Category: Early-learning/fitness programs

Website: mygym.com

Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 329/0

RE/MAX

RE/MAX
Image credit: RE/MAX | Facebook

Category: Real estate

Website: remax.com

Startup cost: $37.5K-$279.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,751/21

Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Sit Means Sit Dog Training
Image credit: Shutterstock

Category: Dog training

Website: sitmeanssit.com

Startup cost: $45K-$123.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/1

The Senior's Choice

The Senior's Choice
Image credit: Shutterstock

Category: Nonmedical home care

Website: theseniorschoice.com

Startup cost: $38K-$55K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 170/1

Unishippers Global Logistics

Unishippers Global Logistics
Image credit: Unishippers

Category: Shipping services

Website: unishippers.com

Startup cost: $48.2K-$2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 222/92

Young Rembrandts Franchise

Young Rembrandts Franchise
Image credit: Shutterstock

Category: Art classes for ages 3 to 12

Website: youngrembrandtsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $40.2K-$48.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

