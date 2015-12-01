10 High-Tech Holiday Gifts You Can Buy for Under $100
If there’s one thing that all entrepreneurs love, it’s tech. If you’re thinking, great -- time to bust the budget just in time for the new year, despair not! Yes, some tech gadgets are very expensive -- home automation systems and smart cars come to mind -- but there are also plenty of high-tech gifts that don’t cost a fortune.
With that in mind, here are 10 gadgets that are bound to make the entrepreneur in your life happy this holiday season. All are under $100, so your wallet will thank you, too.
1. Ventev Desktop Charging Hub s500
When you have a lot of devices, finding a place to charge them all -- in an organized way -- can be a challenge. Ventev’s desktop charging hub allows you to charge five gadgets at once: the hub has two surge-protected 120 VAC outlets, three USB ports and two built-in trays that make the perfect resting spot for your tablet and phone so you can keep all your gadgets powered up and organized simultaneously.
Price: $59.99
2. Blumoo Smart Universal Remote
Ever wish you could transform your smartphone into a universal remote for your entire home entertainment center? Blumoo let’s you do it. The tiny gadget uses Bluetooth and wireless technology so you can control all your home entertainment devices (regardless of whether they’re 20 years old or just came out of the box) using your smartphone or tablet. The app is preloaded with over 225,000 different devices ranging from speakers to cable boxes, making it compatible with virtually everything in your entertainment center.
Price: $99.99
3. Zubie
Zubie turns your car into a smart car of sorts by connecting it to the Internet. Once plugged into your vehicle, the device allows you to monitor your car’s exact location, run maintenance diagnostics and gain insights into how you can improve your driving style. For an additional $10/month, the device will turn your vehicle into a 4G LTE hotspot.
Price: $99.95
4. FitBit One
If you have someone on your list who hasn’t jumped on the fitness tracking wagon yet, the FitBit One could make an excellent gift. The device does more than track your steps -- it also monitors how many flights of stairs you climb and how much sleep you’re getting. In-app challenges allow you to set fitness goals for yourself and compete with friends.
Price: $99.95
5. Pebble Classic
Since the launch of the original Pebble, the company has gone on to launched the Pebble Steel and Pebble Round. These newer models mean the original version of the watch -- which boasts an e-ink display, text and email notifications, thousands of apps and up to seven days of battery life -- is more affordable than ever.
Price: $69.99
6. Polaroid Snap
Polaroid’s Snap camera combines a digital camera with a classic Polaroid camera. The point-and-shoot 10 megapixel digital camera is equipped with an on-board printer, so you can print out 2x3 inch full-color prints of your favorite shots right after snapping a shot.
Price: $99.99
7. Leap Motion
The tiny device, which works with both PCs and Macs, allows you to control your computer using gestures rather than keystrokes. There are hundreds of applications designed for Leap Motion, including a number of fun games that will make you interact with your computer in a whole new way.
Price: $79.99
8. Parrot Rolling Spider Mini
Even adults need a few toys. Parrot’s Rolling Spider Mini combines the fun of a micro drone and a remote-controlled car into a single device. The indoor/outdoor drone can travel up to 11mph, do flips and shoot photos. The best part? It’s all controlled by your smartphone.
Price: $99.99
9. JBL Flip 3 Splashproof Bluetooth Speaker
Everyone needs a good Bluetooth speaker in their tech arsenal, and JBL’s portable version is a good option. The device comes with a built-in battery, can play for 10 hours on a single charge and is splashproof, so you can take it to the pool (or bathtub -- we won’t judge) without worrying about it breaking.
Price: $99.95
10. Olloclip Lenses
The best camera may be the one you already have -- we’re talking about your smartphone camera, of course. If you’re happy with the convenience but not the photo quality, Olloclip’s Lenses are one solution. The lenses, which slide on the top of your smartphone’s camera, add features like a telephoto lens, wide angle and macro functionality.
Price: $79.99