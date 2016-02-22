4 Pop Culture Fixations of Elon Musk

February 22, 2016 5 min read

Billionaire badass Elon Musk is arguably the “it” entrepreneur of the moment. All eyes are on the 44-year-old trailblazing tycoon as he races to save humanity, one reusable rocket, electric car and solar panel at a time.

Busy doesn’t even begin to cover a day in the life of the famous SpaceX and Tesla founder and CEO. A notorious workaholic, he avoids time off, even joking that that “vacation will kill you.” The last time he took one it really almost killed him. True story.

The real-life Tony Stark, as he’s been called, doesn’t often kick back, but when he does, he goes big. Think over the top and out of this world, right down to the last drop of whiskey, his preferred booze. Here are four pop culture fixations Musk is known to dabble in, you know, when he’s not swamped with curbing our extinction: