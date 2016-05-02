The 10 Fittest Cities for Millennials

And… drumroll! San Francisco wins as the best destination for millenials. Despite sky-high rents, a steep cost of living and few sunny days, the city is still one of the most walk-able, bike-able and convenient destinations for the technophiles and fitness-friendly. As with the HBO show of Silicon Valley, the San Francisco area is home to many start-up companies, and continues to outpace most American cities as the entrepreneurial hub of the technology industry. And ‘Frisco, as residents refer to it, has sprawling acres devoted to green outdoor public spaces -- great spots for outdoor workouts -- including the massive Golden Gate Park with 1,017 acres of lush green, and The Presidio, a former army post overlooking the Bay.