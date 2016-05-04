7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'
Since 1977, audiences have been transported by the iconic imagery and indelible characters of the Star Wars universe. While there is much we can learn from the valiant efforts of our heroic trio of Luke, Leia and Han and now the new generation, we shouldn't discount the lessons of what not to do from the villains of the story.
On this Star Wars Day, check out some leadership tips from the Sith Lords, government brass, bounty hunters and criminals of the saga.
Arrogance will get you nowhere.
Openly punishing employees won't gain you loyalty.
Don't keep your enemies that close.
Underestimate the underdog at your peril.
There's always room for improvement.
Don’t try to be someone you're not.
But seriously, just don't be this guy.
Aside from being a general scourge in the prequels, the clumsy Jar Jar Binks was manipulated into motioning on the Republic's Senate floor (because someone thought it was a good idea to have him sub in for Queen Amidala) to hand over total power to Palpatine. And we all know how that turned out.