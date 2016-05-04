7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'

May 4, 2016 3 min read

Since 1977, audiences have been transported by the iconic imagery and indelible characters of the Star Wars universe. While there is much we can learn from the valiant efforts of our heroic trio of Luke, Leia and Han and now the new generation, we shouldn't discount the lessons of what not to do from the villains of the story.

Related: Let's Talk About 'Star Wars' -- That Franchising Juggernaut

On this Star Wars Day, check out some leadership tips from the Sith Lords, government brass, bounty hunters and criminals of the saga.