Star Wars

7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'

  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'
Image credit: Star Wars | 21st Century Fox
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

Since 1977, audiences have been transported by the iconic imagery and indelible characters of the Star Wars universe. While there is much we can learn from the valiant efforts of our heroic trio of Luke, Leia and Han and now the new generation, we shouldn't discount the lessons of what not to do from the villains of the story.

Related: Let's Talk About 'Star Wars' -- That Franchising Juggernaut

On this Star Wars Day, check out some leadership tips from the Sith Lords, government brass, bounty hunters and criminals of the saga.

Start Slideshow
7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'

Arrogance will get you nowhere.

Arrogance will get you nowhere.
Image credit: Star Wars
Slimy Grand Moff Tarkin was responsible for capturing Princess Leia and blowing up her home planet of Alderaan. When the Rebel Alliance finds their opening to destroy the Death Star, he refuses to evacuate, disbelieving that the ragtag rebels could beat the Empire. But he was soon was proved very wrong.
Next Slide
7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'

Openly punishing employees won't gain you loyalty.

Openly punishing employees won't gain you loyalty.
Image credit: Star Wars
Darth Vader’s frequently preferred mode of getting subordinates to fall in line was the Force choke, but we’re guessing that tactic didn’t engender too much good will.
Next Slide
7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'

Don't keep your enemies that close.

Don't keep your enemies that close.
Image credit: Star Wars
Jabba the Hutt was all about money and power. After Darth Vader has Han Solo frozen in carbonite, the sluggish crime boss puts him up on his wall as a trophy. When the mission to rescue Han inevitably goes sideways, Leia famously ends up in a gold bikini and chained to the lethargic alien. But the tables are turned when Jabba meets his justified end by getting strangled by the pissed off princess.
Next Slide
7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'

Underestimate the underdog at your peril.

Underestimate the underdog at your peril.
Image credit: Star Wars
Emperor Palpatine aka Darth Sidious ran the evil Galactic Empire and was the "mentor" that led Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side. This guy played the long game, manipulating and amassing political capital as he worked to destroy the Jedi Order. He thought he could turn Luke Skywalker by appealing to his insecurities and anger, but he didn’t account for Luke's ultimate conviction in his choice to be a Jedi or Darth Vader's decision to redeem himself by saving his son
Next Slide
7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'

There's always room for improvement.

There's always room for improvement.
Image credit: Star Wars
Appearances aren't everything. You can seem imposing or terrifying, but then you need the skills and knowhow to back it up. All we're saying is that the Stormtroopers could maybe use some additional target practice. You'd think that killing machines would have better aim. See also the otherwise pretty lethal Boba Fett's inelegant death by rocket pack/Sarlacc pit.
Next Slide
7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'

Don’t try to be someone you're not.

Don’t try to be someone you're not.
Image credit: Star Wars
We don't know him all that well yet, but Episode VII's Kylo Ren seems to be a bit conflicted. No question he's a bad guy -- temper tantrums, torture, kidnapping, overseeing the destruction of an entire star system. But the First Order leader and serious Darth Vader fan (talk about dress for the job you want) professes to being seduced by the light side of the Force. This may be a case of trying way too hard.
Next Slide
7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'

But seriously, just don't be this guy.

But seriously, just don't be this guy.
Image credit: Star Wars

Aside from being a general scourge in the prequels, the clumsy Jar Jar Binks was manipulated into motioning on the Republic's Senate floor (because someone thought it was a good idea to have him sub in for Queen Amidala) to hand over total power to Palpatine. And we all know how that turned out.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 7 Lessons on How Not to Lead From the Villains of 'Star Wars'
  • Arrogance will get you nowhere.
  • Openly punishing employees won't gain you loyalty.
  • Don't keep your enemies that close.
  • Underestimate the underdog at your peril.
  • There's always room for improvement.
  • Don’t try to be someone you're not.
  • But seriously, just don't be this guy.
 Next Slide