20 Entrepreneurs on the Lessons Their Mothers Taught Them

May 8, 2016 8 min read

On Mother’s Day, we send cards, flowers and spa certificates to our moms as a way of thanking them for their love and support over the years. But these gifts, designed for mothers universally, often fail to acknowledge how our moms' personal beliefs and actions have shaped our own.

Related: From Elon Musk to Richard Branson: What These 5 Famous Leaders Learned From Their Mothers

For entrepreneurs, timeless motherly advice resonates. Whether it comes to making a decision about turning a passion into a company, navigating the challenges of starting a business or interacting with people from all walks of life, these lessons ring true throughout every life and career stage.

We asked founders and executives to share the mom-inspired nuggets of wisdom that have made them better entrepreneurs. Here, we selected our favorite 20. Read their stories and then head to Facebook and Twitter to tell us what your mom taught you.