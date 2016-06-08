Prepare for Happy Tears: 5 Times Tech Improved People's Lives

Like any rambunctious 7-year-old, Carson Watson loves adventures and to play the piano. However, his ability to do so was limited because of an eye condition -- bilateral optic nerve hypoplasia -- that limited his eyesight. He could only see things at close range in the size of pinhole with the corner of his right eye.

However, new tech glasses, invented by eSight eyewear, changed that. Once he tried on the invention, which makes things appear 14 times larger, he instantly saw his mother across the room -- something he’d never been able to do before.

“I see you, Mommy, right there!” he said, according to a report from NBC4i Columbus.

Even though they’re bogged down by a mountainous amount of medical bills, raising the money for the glasses was “a no brainer,” said his mother, Melissa. The goal was to raise the $15,000 in funds before he goes back to school in September. The GoFundMe page has already raised $16,000.