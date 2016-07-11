Packaging

These 5 Clever Packaging Ideas Will Inspire You

  • --shares
Add to Queue
These 5 Clever Packaging Ideas Will Inspire You
Image credit: Gunther Kleinert / EyeEm | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

 Aesthetics can make or break your brand. Good packaging means positive customer experiences. We've discovered five companies that incorporate clever and tasteful packaging for their products. 
Start Slideshow
These 5 Clever Packaging Ideas Will Inspire You

Thelma’s Treats

Thelma’s Treats
Image credit: Thelma’s Treats

Cost: $2.50 per cardboard oven, which holds 24 cookies

“I wanted our box to convey being at your grandmother’s house for cookies,” says founder Dereck Lewis. The oven is delivered to its customers around Des Moines, with still-warm treats inside.

Next Slide
These 5 Clever Packaging Ideas Will Inspire You

Caliber Collection

Caliber Collection
Image credit: Caliber Collection

Cost: $4.30 per item, with custom velour bag

“Our packaging was integral to our message,” says Jessica Mindich, who repurposes firearms into jewelry. “It’s a big responsibility to take something that represents the forces of destruction and intimidation and turn it into something positive.”

Next Slide
These 5 Clever Packaging Ideas Will Inspire You

Roseur Fine Roses

Roseur Fine Roses
Image credit: Roseur Fine Roses

Cost: undisclosed

“Why shouldn’t a box of roses look like a dress box from Paris?” says co-owner Allan Ghiassi. Roseur’s logo is die-cut to ventilate the roses; wave-corrugated material, foam wrap and a custom-designed base protects the flowers.

Next Slide
These 5 Clever Packaging Ideas Will Inspire You

P.J. Salvage

P.J. Salvage
Image credit: P.J. Salvage

Cost: average $0.80–$1 per box, which changes seasonally

“The product is what sells, but the special packaging—and the surprise to the person opening it sets you apart from your competitors,” says CEO Peter Burke. In the past, he’s sold loungewear and sleepwear in pizza boxes, cereal boxes and even milk cartons. 

Next Slide
These 5 Clever Packaging Ideas Will Inspire You

Peggy Jean’s Pies

Peggy Jean’s Pies
Image credit: Peggy Jean’s Pies

Cost: $0.92 per box

“Say ‘pie’ and people think doilies and cafeterias, but our jars have updated the experience,” says cofounder Rebecca Miller. Her pies are shipped in jelly jars, ready-to-eat, in a box that securely holds six varieties, with six tiny forks.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • These 5 Clever Packaging Ideas Will Inspire You
  • Thelma’s Treats
  • Caliber Collection
  • Roseur Fine Roses
  • P.J. Salvage
  • Peggy Jean’s Pies
 Next Slide