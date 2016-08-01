From Judgy Co-Workers to Office Romances, Here's How to Deal With 20 Tricky Work Situations

August 1, 2016 12 min read

It's happened to all of us. We find ourselves dealing with an irritant that makes us dread going to work, whether it’s a shouty boss, a judgmental co-worker or a mysterious lunch bandit. But never fear, Entrepreneur is here to help.

We got some advice about negotiating the social and political minefield that an office can turn into from workplace communication expert Janel Anderson; Julie Bauke, the chief career happiness officer at the Bauke Group; Heather Huhman, the founder and president of Come Recommended and Alison Green, the creator of the Ask a Manager column.

But regardless of the situation, all of our experts agree that the best way to deal with an issue is to address it head on, and be empathetic. "There are always two sides. Always start with kindness and understanding and assume positive intent," says Bauke. “The world would be a better place if we didn't think people's primary goal was to annoy us.”

Read on for 20 tricky work situations and how to deal with them.