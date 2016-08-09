12 Amazing Tech Innovations You'll See at the Rio Olympics

August 9, 2016 10 min read

The Olympics are a global stage for the world’s most elite athletes, which means they’re also a prime venue for premiering new tech. From host cities racing to build new infrastructure to networks adding more immersive viewing experiences, the Summer Olympics serve as an impetus for innovation.

In Rio, competitors are taking advantage of new gadgets and gear designed to improve their speed, agility and focus. Military-inspired surveillance systems are keeping spectators and support personnel safe. Data and information companies are developing new ways to make it easier for fans to follow the events from anywhere.

Related: Why Riding the #Rio2016 Wave Could Land Your Business in Legal Trouble

Here are 12 solutions that aim to make the 17-day event run more smoothly and elevate athletes to the top of their game -- and the number-one step on the podium.