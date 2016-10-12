11 Disturbingly Offensive Ads That Landed Big Brands in Trouble

October 12, 2016 10 min read

Newsflash: Racism isn’t funny, cute or marketable. It’s deplorable. So is misogyny and homophobia, yet somehow some of the world’s biggest brands missed the memo.

From viciously condemning coming out as gay, to blatantly endorsing the violent degradation of women, to making light of suicide, these brands totally blew it. They beyond crossed the line, sullying their reputations, alienating customers and outraging entire groups of people. So, no, a superficial “Whoops, we’re sorry,” doesn’t begin to cover it.

Related: 6 Very Expensive Marketing Mistakes You Need to Avoid

As a reminder of what not to do -- which you’d think would be unnecessary at this point -- here are 10 disturbingly offensive ads that recently landed big brands in big trouble. Heads up, some are NSFW.