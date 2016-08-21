The Top 10 Best Cities to Start a Nutritionist Business

August 21, 2016 7 min read

Healthy eating is an elusive goal for many -- but nutritionists are here to help.

Nutritionists help clients lead healthy lifestyles by eating the right foods. They also specialize in helping clients manage diseases though diet.

As of 2014 there were about 66,700 nutritionists in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is expected to grow 16 percent by 2024, much faster than the average for other professions.

That got us at SpareFoot wondering: Where are the best places for nutritionists to start a business?

To answer this, we teamed up with Thumbtack.com, an online service that connects consumers with skilled professionals to get things done -- including finding a nutritionist.

Based on their marketplace data, Thumbtack recently found the top 10 markets with the highest demand for nutritionists, controlling for supply. Cities with the most demand relative to supply scored highest on the Thumbtack Opportunity Index.

Thumbtack also provided the average price per session (per customer) for nutritionists in each of those cities. To come up with our list of best cities to start a nutrition counseling business, we also wanted to consider the cost of living and the cost of real estate for your business.

To rank the top ten, we scored each city on the following metrics:

Price per session (Thumbtack.com)

Number of sessions required to pay a median month’s rent

Number of sessions required to equal the median home price

Number of sessions required to equal asking price per square foot of office space.

Residential real estate data was obtained from Zillow.com and commercial data was obtained from Loopnet.com.

Here are the top ten best places for starting a nutritionist business ranked: