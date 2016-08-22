The Most Intriguing Hardware at IDF 2016

August 22, 2016 4 min read

With no new major processor announcement directly tied to the show this year, the Intel Developer Forum (IDF) was a little hardware-deficient.

The two keynote addresses, from Brian Krzanich on Tuesday and Murthy Renduchintala and Diane Bryant on Wednesday, dealt more with the broader issues Intel is exploring within the Internet of Things, such as the buzzy Project Alloy headset, 5G mobile connectivity and silicon photonics in the data center. But in the Technology Showcase section of the Moscone Center, where various tech companies vie for your attention (and, if you're a member of the press, your coverage), there were plenty of interesting components and peripherals to be unearthed.

Here's some of what we found that proves, no matter what's going on upstairs, hardware is still alive and well and living at IDF.