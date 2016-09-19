7 Reasons Why Palmer Luckey Is So Loveable

In honor of his 24th birthday, we've taken a look at the quirky Oculus inventor's path to success.

September 19, 2016

Boy-genius Palmer Luckey turns 24 today. What better way to celebrate the creator of the Oculus Rift than recall some of the most amazing moments from the video gaming, McDonald's-loving founder’s career?

Although he typically tends to avoid the limelight, Luckey gets plenty of attention as the founder of the most successful virtual reality company today. Luckey was only 17 years old when he created the first Oculus prototype in his parent’s garage.

Here are seven surprising things that make Palmer Luckey so loveable.