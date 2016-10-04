If These 4 Legacy Brands Can Get Their Message Across, So Can You

Levi Strauss & Co. made the world’s first blue jean in the mid-19th century, and since then, Levi’s denim garments have been embraced by people across decades and cultures.

“Everyone has a Levi’s story,” Levi’s Brand CMO Jennifer Sey told Entrepreneur. “So how do I create the conditions where people, unsolicited, will tell their own stories? Because they’re doing it in the world anyway.”

Sey admitted that she has it easier than marketers at some other brands, because people want to share their Levi’s memories. The next step is to find a way to use those stories to spin the brand and put its products forward. For example, the Levi’s 505 style of jeans became an icon of early 1970s counterculture. The company was then inspired to replicate the distressed, tapered, tight fit with a line of 505C (customized) jeans after hearing personal accounts from the era, including from musicians.

Ready to rock. See how we style the new 505C. #LiveInLevis A video posted by Levi's® (@levis) on Aug 24, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT



Levi’s builds its continued success on the foundation of its heritage, Sey explained. Customers who have a “what have you done for me lately?" mentality won’t necessarily be lured by a history lesson, but they may be enticed by a contemporary product. So Levi’s markets what’s new, careful not to seem desperate or inauthentic.

“The challenge is, I think, for us, as a brand that has been around so long, to be both timeless and timely at the same time,” Sey said. “All of those things that make you feel good about the purchase and create loyalty over time aren’t necessarily the things that get you in the door.”