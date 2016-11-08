Social Media Sensation Ken Bone Stars in IZOD's New Commercial

The star of the second presidential debate takes his success up a notch.

November 8, 2016

This article has been updated throughout the election.

Absurd statements, leaked emails, inappropriate videos -- this is perhaps one of the most controversial and contentious presidential elections in history, also apparently making it a marketer's dream. By utilizing the absurdities of this campaign, many companies are creating politically-driven marketing efforts to capitalize on the conversation.

Some brands are also getting pulled into the election whether they like it or not: Donald Trump Jr.'s controversial Tweet compared refugees to Skittles, while a leaked recording of Donald Trump revealed his need for a Tic Tac so he can sexually harass women.

As we make our way down the rocky road to election day, we've pulled together 11 companies that have engaged in the political mayhem.

