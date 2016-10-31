9 Dream Cars for Entrepreneurs

The coolest wheels for business and pleasure.

October 31, 2016 4 min read

Whether you're a bootstrapper looking for amazing value or are an innovator looking to make a statement (hello, Tesla!) we hit the roads to bring you a group of great cars that fulfill a wide array of entrepreneurial needs.

In the market for new wheels? Good timing. Car sales in October are expected to have dropped 7 percent, and according to Nick Carey at Reuters, automakers are hiking incentives to attract more buyers. Time to rev up your next visit to the dealership.