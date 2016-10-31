See How These 10 Companies Celebrate Halloween

Bring on the costumes, competitions and candy.

October 31, 2016 6 min read

A great way to bring your staff together and highlight your company's culture is to create unique office holiday traditions. The weeks leading up to Halloween in particular is a great time to encourage employees to channel their creativity into something fun and unexpected.

We got a look behind the scenes at 10 companies' celebration of the spooky and scary holiday. But we also want to hear from you: How does your business get into the Halloween spirit? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter, and be sure to include photos of your festivities -- we want to see those costumes!

