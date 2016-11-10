Holidays

14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

No need to stress about finding the perfect gifts this year. Here's the only resource you need.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love
Image credit: elenaleonova | Getty Images
6 min read

The holidays are approaching and you know what that means -- it’s the gift-giving season. The thought of buying the perfect present -- nothing considered too cheap, generic or unthoughtful --  -- can be a bit stressful. Indeed, 53 percent of people feel anxious and stressed when it comes to holiday shopping and 41 percent feel compelled to spend more than they can afford, according to a 2015 report from credit reporting agency Experian.

But there is no need to worry this year, because we’ve done all of the work for you.

Here’s a list of 14 holiday gifts perfect for friends, family, co-workers and even your boss.

Start Slideshow
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Wine and chocolate from Winc

Wine and chocolate from Winc
Image credit: Winc

If you’re stumped on what to get someone, check out Winc’s Compartes X Dime 100 gift. The package is perfect for a co-worker, friend, boss, client -- even for someone you may not know very well.

The package includes a bottle of Winc’s 2013 Dime 100 Meritage, a Liquid Gold dark chocolate bar and Nightcap chocolate bar -- all shipped in a beautiful, black linen case. It’s available on their website for $65.

Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Mouth’s snack subscription service

Mouth’s snack subscription service
Image credit: Mouth

This is a more modern alternative to the dusty gift basket of nuts and unidentifiable cheeses. Mouth is a monthly subscription snack service full of five delicious snacks specially chosen by its team-tasting curators. Send it to a team -- an important partner or vendor -- and remind them every month how much you appreciate them.

Mouth offers a 3-, 6- and 12-month subscription starting at $60 per month.

Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Custom-state cutting board from AHeirloom

Custom-state cutting board from AHeirloom
Image credit: American Heirloom

Get personal with your holiday gift. American Heirloom offers customized, state-shaped cutting boards perfect for any occasion. You can also add details to the boards like a person’s initials engraved or a home stamp that shows where the person is from.

Prices start at $48.

Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Mostess subscription box

Mostess subscription box
Image credit: Mostess
For those who like to entertain, Mostess offers seasonal gift boxes that include 5-7 artisanal items, handpicked from the founder. From cocktail mixers, linens, candles, placemats and recipes -- help out your party-planning friend by sending them a Mostess gift box. The boxes vary by season,  with the winter box including such goodies as porcelain holiday coasters, a cocktail strainer and shaker. Plus, every box will always include three beverage recipes, a cozy linen and gold accents to make your countertop holiday host-worthy. The box is priced at $120.
Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Decision paperweight

Decision paperweight
Image credit: Uncommongoods.com
Perfect for your most indecisive friend, co-worker or boss. With answers like, “sit on it,” “pass the buck” and “yes,” the Decision Paperweight can help anyone answer the most challenging questions standing in their way. Not only that, but it doubles as a paperweight too. The clever device is $18.
Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Bkr water bottle

Bkr water bottle
Image credit: Bkr

Simplicity and minimalism make this water bottle stand out from others. The water bottles are not only about having a reusable water container, but they’re beautifully packaged, marketed and have a simple, elegant look. Plus, each bottle’s look has a specific inspiration -- from Marilyn Monroe to a mini skirt and avatar. Also, who doesn’t drink water?

They have various collections, with a number of colors, designs and sizes to choose from. Available online and in stores, with prices varying from $28 to $45.

Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Bodum travel French coffee press

Bodum travel French coffee press
Image credit: Bodum
The perfect gift for any busy entrepreneur or your on-the-go boss, Bodum’s travel French coffee press lets users make and drink coffee all in one cup. The simple-to-use travel brewer and mug can hold up to three cups of fresh coffee, and its vacuum-seal design will keep it warm for hours. It is priced at $30.
Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Arckit building kits.

Arckit building kits.
Image credit: Arckit
There’s a kid in everyone. And with Arckit, here’s the perfect opportunity to let it out. Think Legos for adults but with way cooler designs. The kits consists of beautifully designed blocks that let the receiver build and customize small-scale structures. For that person in your life who is constantly stressed, needs an outlet for creativity or justs needs a moment away from work, this may very well be the gift for them. The kits range from $39.99 to $399.99.
Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Touchscreen gloves

Touchscreen gloves
Image credit: Agloves
For those friends who have to endure the icy winters of the east coast and midwest, Agloves are the perfect gift. With Agloves, the wearer can call, text and use their phone’s touch screen without having to take off their gloves and have super cold fingers.  
Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Gift cards to get things done

Gift cards to get things done
Image credit: Maria Amore/EyeEm | Getty Images
When you have no idea what to get someone, a gift card may be your only option. Not only do they alleviate the stress of the gift giver, but the receiver can also purchase whatever they need at any time. Companies like errand-startup TaskRabbit, ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft and delivery-food service Seamless are not only great holiday gifts, but they’re helpful, too.  
Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Berkshire heated throw with Intellisense

Berkshire heated throw with Intellisense
Image credit: Berkshire Blanket
Here’s a solution for the person who is always cold in your office -- or anywhere. A company called Berkshire has taken cozy throw blankets to the next level with its heated throw with Intellisense.  The person can choose between five different temperature setting to stay warm. The blanket is available in a variety of colors and priced at $100.
Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Bullet Journal

Bullet Journal
Image credit: Bullet Journal
For the person who needs a better system of organization in their life, send them the gift of the Bullet Journal. Labeling itself as “the analog system for the digital age,” the Bullet Journal is a customizable organization system that can be used as a diary, a daily planner, a to-do list, a sketchbook and more. With their “Rapid Logging” system, the journal is organized in bullets that can be divided by personalized topics, page numbers, short sentences and bullet points. They have a step-by-step tutorial with suggestions on how to use it -- but it’s really up to you.
Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Bluetooth Tracking Tag

Bluetooth Tracking Tag
Image credit: UncommonGoods.com

We all know have that one person who misplaces everything. Here’s a gift idea that will spare them all of the time they spend looking for their lost item -- and consequently forcing you to wait for them. The Bluetooth Tracking Tag can be attached to anything from your keys to your television remote and by simply connecting it to a downloadable app, you’re able to track these inanimate objects.

The Bluetooth Tracking Tag is $40.

Next Slide
14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love

Holstee subscription

Holstee subscription
Image credit: Holstee

Send someone a boost of encouragement every month. With a Holstee subscription, a person will receive an inspirational piece of letterpress art, an action list for motivation, a list of digital creative resources and a gifting envelope to share the art with others.

For only $9 a month, you’ll be able to inspire and motivate one of your friends, family members or colleagues.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 14 Awesome Holiday Gifts Even Your Boss Will Love
  • Wine and chocolate from Winc
  • Mouth’s snack subscription service
  • Custom-state cutting board from AHeirloom
  • Mostess subscription box
  • Decision paperweight
  • Bkr water bottle
  • Bodum travel French coffee press
  • Arckit building kits.
  • Touchscreen gloves
  • Gift cards to get things done
  • Berkshire heated throw with Intellisense
  • Bullet Journal
  • Bluetooth Tracking Tag
  • Holstee subscription
 Next Slide