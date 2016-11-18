11 Extravagant Gifts for the Entrepreneur That Has Everything
For some people, money is no object. Private jets, luxury clothes and expensive wine are just par for the course.
So, if the sky’s the limit when it comes to holiday shopping, we’ve pulled together some of the most elegant, lavish gifts to give that special (and lucky) entrepreneur in your life. From hot tub boats to personal drones -- there’s something on this list for everyone.
Here are 11 luxury gifts that will change any entrepreneur’s life.
Related: 12 Gifts to Help Stressed Entrepreneurs Relax During the Hectic Holiday Season
Hammacher Schlemmer’s relaxing tranquility pod
Urb-E’s foldable innovative scooter
Littlemill’s 25-year-old super expensive whiskey
Raden’s high-tech luggage
Being able to charge your phone while you travel, seamlessly make your way through airport check-in and ensure your suitcase doesn’t get lost is any entrepreneur’s dream. Well, luggage startup Raden is turning this dream into a reality. Unlike other suitcases out there, Raden combines technology with luggage. The suitcases -- available in a variety of sizes and colors -- feature built-in phone chargers, a carrying top that doubles as a weight sensor (no more having to pay any extra fees for overweight bags!) and a location tracker. Through Bluetooth, the user downloads the Raden app and can monitor the weight and location of her suitcases. Lightweight and strong, these bags guarantee a seamless travel experience. Prices vary from $295 to $595.
Related: 11 Awesome Travel Gifts Your Favorite Entrepreneur Doesn't Already Have
Hook and Albert’s luxury garment weekender bag
Hammacher Schlemmer’s outrageous hot tub boat
Google’s new Pixel phone
Oculus’ far-out Rift and Touch gear
Hop on the VR bandwagon this holiday season! With virtual reality, you can step into your favorite video game, watch an immersive movie and even “travel” around the world. The magical technology can not only be used for some fun at home but can also be incorporated it into your business as well. Whether you’re the founder of an ecommerce site or even an architecture firm, virtual reality has been a proven tactic that helps firms in hiring, online retail and creating new designs. The Rift and Touch start at $798 (can also be purchased separately).