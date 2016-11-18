11 Extravagant Gifts for the Entrepreneur That Has Everything

From a portable hot tub to $2,000 whiskey, check out these high-end gifts that will make your jaw drop.

November 18, 2016 6 min read

For some people, money is no object. Private jets, luxury clothes and expensive wine are just par for the course.

So, if the sky’s the limit when it comes to holiday shopping, we’ve pulled together some of the most elegant, lavish gifts to give that special (and lucky) entrepreneur in your life. From hot tub boats to personal drones -- there’s something on this list for everyone.

Here are 11 luxury gifts that will change any entrepreneur’s life.

Related: 12 Gifts to Help Stressed Entrepreneurs Relax During the Hectic Holiday Season