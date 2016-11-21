Thanksgiving

A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up

Here's a snapshot of what to expect Nov. 24.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up
Image credit: GMVozd | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

The holidays can be a stressful time, especially Thanksgiving, with all of the shopping -- before the main event and after on Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- food preparation, travel logistics and family face time (repeat after me: "just avoid politics").

But even if it does feel a little overwhelming, we promise you aren’t alone -- we have the stats to prove it. Read on for a snapshot of this year’s Thanksgiving festivities.

Related: Startups That Can Rescue Your Thanksgiving

Start Slideshow
A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up

Turkeys

Turkeys
Image credit: mphillips007 | Getty Images
Turkey is the clear centerpiece of the holiday meal -- even if you decide to go the Tofurkey or Turducken route. The National Turkey Federation (yes, really) found that last year 45 million turkeys were eaten on Thanksgiving Day. This year, Americans are expected to spend more than $1.05 billion on their birds.
Next Slide
A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up

Travel

Travel
Image credit: Scott Olson | Getty Images

According to AAA, 48.7 million people are expected to travel Thanksgiving weekend. Travelers are anticipated to go more than 50 miles from home, and if they are staying in hotels, they are on track to pay an average of $155 dollars a night. Nine in 10 people will drive to their destinations. Airplane ticket prices are expected to increase by 1.9 percent from last year.

 
Next Slide
A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up

Entertainment

Entertainment
Image credit: Chicago Tribune | Getty Images

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is turning 90 this year, and viewers on Nov. 24 can expect to see 30 floats and 16 giant balloons along with musical performers ranging from high school bands to Broadway stars. Last year’s parade garnered 22.3 million viewers.

But the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers the same day got more eyeballs with 27.8 million viewers.
Next Slide
A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up

Sales

Sales
Image credit: Kena Betancur | Getty Images
Last year, 151 million customers took advantage of Black Friday deals, spending more than $10 billion. Consumers also spent more than $3 billion on Cyber Monday.
Next Slide
A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up

Charity

Charity
Image credit: Orlando Sentinel | Getty Images

Feeding America, a coalition of hunger relief organizations around the country, have a goal of raising $80,000 by Thanksgiving Day. Businesses have gotten into the spirit as well. Last year the Salvation Army reported that they assisted 3,283,761 people during the holiday season.

California poultry purveyor Foster Farms aims to feed 84,000 people across California, Oregon and Washington this Thanksgiving.

Meal delivery service Blue Apron is holding its fourth annual Thanksgiving Dinner drive and is set to donate 181,196 meals this year. 
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up
  • Turkeys
  • Travel
  • Entertainment
  • Sales
  • Charity
 Next Slide