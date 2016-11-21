A Billion Dollars of Turkeys and Other Thanksgiving Numbers to Gobble Up

Here's a snapshot of what to expect Nov. 24.

November 21, 2016 2 min read

The holidays can be a stressful time, especially Thanksgiving, with all of the shopping -- before the main event and after on Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- food preparation, travel logistics and family face time (repeat after me: "just avoid politics").

But even if it does feel a little overwhelming, we promise you aren’t alone -- we have the stats to prove it. Read on for a snapshot of this year’s Thanksgiving festivities.

Related: Startups That Can Rescue Your Thanksgiving