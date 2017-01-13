These 5 Creators Boost Their Creativity by Sketching

Your great shortcut to success may just be putting pen to paper.

January 13, 2017 4 min read

The backbone to any successful business is an idea. Coming up with an idea often involves brainstorming, researching, learning and for many -- sketching.

Sketching out a new invention or concept helps creators, founders and CEOs expand on their ideas and how they will work. All it takes is getting out a pen and paper (or a napkin).

While Nike CEO Mark Parker can typically be spotted with a Moleskine notebook under his arm, Sound United Design Officer Michael DiTullo can be found jotting down ideas into his smartphone. Whichever method you choose, it’s important to always be prepared when an idea strikes.

Find out how sketching has helped these five creators come up with successful ideas.