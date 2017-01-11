The Coolest Things I Saw at CES 2017
As much as you read or hear about CES 2017, nothing really quite prepares you for the show.
The techology conference is huge in scale -- it takes up three halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Sands Expo and a few of the hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. That is a lot of new flashy things.
And, oh, were things flashy. There were, of course, new televisions, computers and mobile devices. But there were also cars, motorcycles and at least one boat.
Click through the image gallery to see what I thought were the most memorable. (Note, that I am one person and couldn't possibly see much of what CES offers, so treat this like the subjective view it is.)
Hello, Vegas
VR continues to amaze
HTC Vive held a press conference later that day. One thing the company showed off was a training simulation for firefighters, using a firehouse connected to one of its new trackers.
Not a pinball wizard
One of my first stops on the opening day of the show, Jan. 5, was Stern Pinball's booth.
Solar powered
Through the lenses
Morphin' time
Tiny 'Bad Dudes'
Cool rides
Balancing act
Wunderbar
Holy 3-D printed!
A sexy ride
The future of carpooling?
Bring on the future
Toyota's Concept-i vehicle features artificial intelligence, and uhh, sorry, I'm totally distracted by how cool this car looks.
Indiegogo on wheels
Virtual dork
Nap time
Oh, hello
I made my way over to Eureka Park, the section of CES dedicated to smaller companies.
I was struck by the cute design of REMI, a crowdfunded alarm clock "that goes to sleep with your little one and wakes up with them in the morning."
That's smart
Smart gym
Life saver
Check
Pollutants, keep out
I'd like to visit Beijing sometime soon, but I'm worried about the city's horrible pollution. Wair may be an answer. The scarf features a filter and a sensor that monitors pollution and can even offer routes to avoid bad air via an accompanying app.