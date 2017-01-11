The Coolest Things I Saw at CES 2017

As much as you read or hear about CES 2017, nothing really quite prepares you for the show.

The techology conference is huge in scale -- it takes up three halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Sands Expo and a few of the hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. That is a lot of new flashy things.

And, oh, were things flashy. There were, of course, new televisions, computers and mobile devices. But there were also cars, motorcycles and at least one boat.

Click through the image gallery to see what I thought were the most memorable. (Note, that I am one person and couldn't possibly see much of what CES offers, so treat this like the subjective view it is.)