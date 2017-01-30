The 13 Craziest Things Elon Musk Believes Right Now
Elon Musk has had a busy week.
He met with Trump in the White House, surprisingly endorsed former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State and kicked off the second phase of his Hyperloop competition.
But in classic Musk fashion, he still set aside some time to talk about some of his more whimsical plans, like a tunnel under Los Angeles and "neural lace."
In that context, here's a round up of Musk's 13 craziest ideas yet.
Musk has said he wants to begin sending humans to Mars by 2024.
He has even shared his vision for a Martian government.
And he isn't merely interested in people surviving on Mars. He wants a thriving city to exist.
In September, Musk said anyone who goes on the first journey to Mars should be "prepared to die."
But he's also said dying out in space wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing.
On that topic, Musk has said dissuading people from using self-driving cars is tantamount to killing them.
Musk made those remarks when he was criticizing the media's coverage of accidents involving Tesla vehicles using Autopilot.
"One thing I should mention that is, frankly, it's been quite disturbing to me, is the degree of media coverage of Autopilot crashes," he said, adding that it "is basically almost none relative to the paucity of media coverage of the 1.2 million people that die every year in manual crashes.
"And think carefully about this because if in writing some article that's negative you effectively dissuade people from using autonomous vehicles, you’re killing people."
He also compared a company accepting liability for crashes involving self-driving cars to getting stuck in an elevator.
But when he's not planning to send humans to Mars, Musk said, he regularly debates whether humans actually exist in another civilization's video game.
But it's a worthy debate, because it's more probable than not that we are living in a simulation than actual reality, he said.
In fact, humans should really hope we are living in some sort of simulation because things could get really ugly if not, he said.
The Tesla CEO also said humans were "already a cyborg."
Musk said our ability to have a digital presence through email and social media gives us "superpowers" like a cyborg.
"You have more power than the president of the United States had 20 years ago," he said. "You can answer any question, you can video conference with anyone, anywhere. You can send messages to millions of people instantly. Just do incredible things."
What's more, though, he said we should take the whole cyborg thing even further and add a digital layer of intelligence to our brains to avoid becoming "house cats" to artificial intelligence.
"I don't love the idea of being a house cat, but what's the solution?" he said. "I think one of the solutions that seems maybe the best is to add an AI layer. A third, digital layer that could work well and symbiotically" with the rest of your body.
Musk said he may have an announcement on that digital layer, which he calls neural lace, next month.