The 13 Craziest Things Elon Musk Believes Right Now

Elon Musk has had a busy week.

He met with Trump in the White House, surprisingly endorsed former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State and kicked off the second phase of his Hyperloop competition.

But in classic Musk fashion, he still set aside some time to talk about some of his more whimsical plans, like a tunnel under Los Angeles and "neural lace."

In that context, here's a round up of Musk's 13 craziest ideas yet.