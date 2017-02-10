8 Facts to Amaze and Inspire On Thomas Edison's Birthday

Successful inventor, scientist and businessman, Thomas Edison changed the world. For Feb. 11, what would have been his 170th birthday, let's take a moment to acknowledge his achievements and what we can learn from them.

Although he’s most recognized for the invention of the light bulb, his successes go much further. From the phonograph to the motion picture camera, without Edison, the world would be a different place. But just like any entrepreneur today, Edison tried and failed many times, learned from his experiences and never gave up. His persistence is a model for all of us.

Take a look at this short slideshow -- and be amazed by his inventiveness and learn what you can take from his legacy.