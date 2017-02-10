8 Facts to Amaze and Inspire On Thomas Edison's Birthday
Successful inventor, scientist and businessman, Thomas Edison changed the world. For Feb. 11, what would have been his 170th birthday, let's take a moment to acknowledge his achievements and what we can learn from them.
Although he’s most recognized for the invention of the light bulb, his successes go much further. From the phonograph to the motion picture camera, without Edison, the world would be a different place. But just like any entrepreneur today, Edison tried and failed many times, learned from his experiences and never gave up. His persistence is a model for all of us.
Take a look at this short slideshow -- and be amazed by his inventiveness and learn what you can take from his legacy.
Fact: Edison has 2,332 patents worldwide.
“The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are: hard work, stick-to-itiveness and common sense.” - Edison
Edison did more than invent the phonograph and a more practical electric bulb. He has more than 2,000 patents in his name worldwide. That catalog speaks to his work ethic, inventive mind and constant curiosity.
Fact: Edison's patent record wasn't broken until 2013.
Despite advances in technology, it took decades for any one person to catch up to Edison's record number of patents, underscoring once again the incredible feat that Edison had accomplished in the first place.
Fact: Edison created his first invention at 22.
Edison got started young -- and invented this device to record votes at just 22. It's a reminder that often, people underestimate their abilities. However, if you trust yourself enough to try, you'll be surprised how much you can achieve.
Fact: We can thank Edison for the modern movie.
Edison's kinetographic camera led to the motion picture industry we have today. It's proof of the vast impact one person have have on the world.
Fact: The first recorded words came from a nursery rhyme.
It seems anticlimatic, but the first recorded words in human history were "Mary had a little lamb." This speaks to the routine nature of Edison's constant experimentation. The verse was far less important to him that finding a solution that worked.
Fact: Edison's contribution to the lightbulb took 1000 trials.
"Sucess is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration." This famous quote by Edison speaks to the way he lived his life. He experimented endlessly. This process led him to some of his greatest discoveries. The light bulb, for instance, wasn't a new invention developed by Edison. Through his work he discovered a way to make the filament in an electric light bulb more practical. This discovery, as we know, had great impact. That process of hard work can have unexpected results. But the process can be long and arduous.
Fact: Edison had some big fails.
“I have not failed. I’ve found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” - Edison
Not all Edison's bets paid off. An iron ore separator quickly became unviable when the iron market changed. But he'd go on to invent and tinker, understanding that some fails were part of the process.
Fact: He loved his work.
“I never did a day’s work in my life. It was all fun."
Edison loved his work. This fueled him through constant experiements, wins and failures. It helped him try new things and explore. This passion is important. If you’re not doing what you love, it becomes difficult to achieve great things. Find what you love, pursue it and have fun.