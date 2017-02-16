Everything You Can Do With Amazon Alexa
Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa can make it so you never have to lift a finger to perform certain actions.
Not only can Alexa tell you simple things such as the time, set up an alarm and play music, but it's also programmed to do things such as request an Uber pickup and order a pizza.
Related: 10 Amazing Uses of Facial Recognition Technology
Yet people often underestimate Alexa’s abilities -- in fact, it basically has its own personality. Alexa can tell jokes, read books, teach math -- the list goes on and it’s expanding regularly.
To unlock Alexa’s full potential, check out everything the voice assistant can do.
Make a to-do list.
Lose the pen and paper (or tablet or smartphone) -- you now have your own personal notetaker.
Alexa can help you draft your to do or shopping lists. Just let it know what you need -- “Amazon, add ‘go to the grocery story’ to my to-do list.”
In fact, Alexa can basically act as a personal assistant. It can keep your calendar in order and let you know of any upcoming events or appointments. Just ask, “Alexa, what’s on my calendar for tomorrow?”
Check the weather forecast.
Before you even get out of bed to start getting ready for the day, find out what the weather’s like outside. Do you need an umbrella? Alexa has the answer. Ask, “Alexa, will I need an umbrella today?”
If you’re planning ahead, find out from Alexa what this weekend's weather looks like -- “Alexa, what’s the weather going to be this weekend?”
Check for traffic.
Like the weather, it’s important to be prepared for anything before you head out for the day. Alexa can let you know what the traffic looks like on your morning commute -- “Alexa, what’s my commute look like?” Or, “Alexa, what’s traffic like?”
Read the news.
Many of us have already (sadly) ditched the newspaper, but here's another way to get the news without reaching for your smartphone.
While you’re brushing your teeth or making breakfast, Alexa can give you a morning briefing. Just ask, “Alexa, what’s in the news?”
Do some research.
There’s a lot that Alexa can teach you.
Say you’re thinking about watching a movie but want to find out more before you dedicate your time. Alexa can tell you what the IMDb rating is for a movie, what actors are in it and basically anything else you want to know. You can ask things such as, “Alexa, who plays in the [name of movie]?” Or “Alexa, what is [actor]’s latest movie?”
If you’re curious about any music or artist you’re listening too, that’s also a question for Alexa. To find out who sings a particular song -- “Alexa, who sings the song [title]?" If you want a scoop on an album -- “Alexa, "What year did [band] release [song or album]?"
Alexa can also look up anything online for you. You can ask it to look up something on Wikipedia, or you can ask something such as, “Alexa, how tall is Michael Jordan?”
Do calculations.
Shop.
Once you hook up your Amazon account to Alexa, you can use it to make sure you never run out of anything. From groceries to toiletries to music, Alexa can order all of your necessities with your voice. Out of toilet paper? Not a problem -- “Alexa, buy more toilet paper.”
If you want to know about Amazon's daily deals, Alexa will tell you. Just ask, “Alexa, what are your deals?”
After Alexa places your order, it’ll also help you track it: “Alexa, where’s my stuff?”
Find restaurants.
Request an Uber.
Find a recipe.
Order a pizza.
Oops -- you burned dinner, now what? Order a pizza.
You’ll have to have a Domino’s “Pizza Profile” already set up to do this. Just enter your name, address and payment info and add in your “Easy Order” preference, and you’ll never have to lift a finger to order a pizza again.
After you’ve got your Domino’s profile ready, you can start asking Alexa, “Alexa, open Domino’s and place my Easy Order.” After you’ve ordered it, you can have Alexa check on its status too -- “Alexa, ask Domino’s to track my order.
Tell a joke.
It turns out Alexa has a comedic side. If you’re feeling down, ask, “Alexa, tell me a joke.”
Alexa doesn’t stop there either. There are a number of “easter eggs” that Alexa has been programmed to respond too. Here’s a list of some of the funniest:
"Alexa, what's the first (or second) rule of Fight Club?"
"Alexa, show me the money."
"Alexa, I want the truth."
"Alexa, my name is Inigo Montoya."
“Alexa, I am your father.”
"Alexa, when am I going to die?"
"Alexa, don't mention the war."
Check out sports scores.
Read a book.
Turn your house into a smart home.
You can connect Alexa to a number of smart appliances in your home. If you own platforms such as SmartThings, Wink, Insteon, Lutron, Belkin WeMo, Philips Hue and others, then you’ll be able to transform your house into a digital maven.
Alexa can turn off lights, lock doors, adjust the thermostat, control your garage door -- needless to say, you won’t have to lift a finger. For example, “Alexa, raise the temperature by one degree.”