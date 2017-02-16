Everything You Can Do With Amazon Alexa

Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa can make it so you never have to lift a finger to perform certain actions.

Not only can Alexa tell you simple things such as the time, set up an alarm and play music, but it's also programmed to do things such as request an Uber pickup and order a pizza.

Yet people often underestimate Alexa’s abilities -- in fact, it basically has its own personality. Alexa can tell jokes, read books, teach math -- the list goes on and it’s expanding regularly.

To unlock Alexa’s full potential, check out everything the voice assistant can do.