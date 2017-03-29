10 Stunning, Out-of-This-World Photos From NASA's New Library

From spacewalks to shuttle launches, a wide ranging selection of photos and videos captured by the agency are now available to everyone.

March 29, 2017 2 min read

NASA wants to make it easier for space aficionados to look to the stars. The agency unveiled yesterday the NASA Image and Video Library, which pulls in 140,000 NASA images, videos and audio files that up to this point had been located in 60 different collections.

Library users can download and embed the content and select several resolution options. And while the library does not contain all of the archival pictures and footage that the agency has on file, new images and videos will be added regularly.

Check out 10 of the most stunning photos from the agency’s missions that the new resource has to offer.