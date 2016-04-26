5 Key Ingredients for Corporate Innovation

April 26, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every enterprise needs to innovate in order to survive. But as they grow larger, new ideas and agile processes tend to find less expression. In order to capitalize on innovation opportunities, enterprises need to leverage their available assets quickly and effectively. Doing so calls for senior management to take responsibility for being transformation-oriented and enabling the conditions that allow innovation leaders to thrive.

Here are five crucial ingredients that senior management should use to help their innovation projects succeed. When implemented together, these five ingredients can combine to promote valuable corporate innovation, in spite of the conditions that work against the success of innovation leaders within most large enterprises.

Related: How to Build Innovation Into Your Business Without Creating Chaos