Leaders of companies big and small share the mindset it takes to achieve your dreams in the face of all obstacles.

Start Slideshow

True, being an entrepreneur can be exhausting, lonely, frustrating and terrifying. But it's worth every drop of blood, sweat and tears when you are pursuing your passion, turning your dream into a reality.

In an ongoing series called Real Entrepreneurs, we pick the brains of founders and leaders about what it is like to have every decision big and small rest on their shoulders and have compiled their thoughts on what it takes to succeed on the long, sometimes crazy journey of an entrepreneur.