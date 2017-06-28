10 Inspiring Quotes From the Eccentric and Fearless Elon Musk
If you want to be successful, you've got to think big. Just take it from the man who wants to put people on Mars. As the founder and CEO of SpaceX, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, chairman of SolarCity and recent founder of the new "Boring Company," which plans to build underground tunnels to combat Los Angeles traffic, the eccentric Elon Musk is a man of many talents.
Related: 10 Magical J.K. Rowling Quotes to Motivate and Inspire You
Working crazy hours and focusing his efforts on changing the world, Musk is an inspiration and a mystery to all. With hopes to save earth from human extinction, you might even call the eccentric entrepreneur a superhuman. Taking risks, bouncing back from failure, trying to achieve the impossible -- there's much to learn from fearless big-thinking billionaire.
And when it comes to business, ideas, passion, change -- you name it -- Musk has an answer. Check out these 10 quotes from the innovative genius.
On failure
“Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.” -- Elon Musk
On getting started
“The first step is to establish that something is possible; then probability will occur.” -- Elon Musk
On hard work
“You want to be extra rigorous about making the best possible thing you can. Find everything that’s wrong with it and fix it. Seek negative feedback, particularly from friends.” -- Elon Musk
Related: 10 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders
On motivation
"If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it." -- Elon Musk
On opportunity
"It's OK to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket." -- Elon Musk
On taking risks
“There's a tremendous bias against taking risks. Everyone is trying to optimize their ass-covering.” -- Elon Musk
On collaboration
“People work better when they know what the goal is and why. It is important that people look forward to coming to work in the morning and enjoy working.” -- Elon Musk
Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From the Fearless Jeff Bezos
On passion
“People should pursue what they're passionate about. That will make them happier than pretty much anything else.” -- Elon Musk
On getting started
“If you're trying to create a company, it's like baking a cake. You have to have all the ingredients in the right proportion.” -- Elon Musk
On change
“Some people don’t like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster.” -- Elon Musk