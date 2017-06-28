10 Inspiring Quotes From the Eccentric and Fearless Elon Musk

He's a man of many talents.

June 28, 2017 3 min read

If you want to be successful, you've got to think big. Just take it from the man who wants to put people on Mars. As the founder and CEO of SpaceX, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, chairman of SolarCity and recent founder of the new "Boring Company," which plans to build underground tunnels to combat Los Angeles traffic, the eccentric Elon Musk is a man of many talents.

Working crazy hours and focusing his efforts on changing the world, Musk is an inspiration and a mystery to all. With hopes to save earth from human extinction, you might even call the eccentric entrepreneur a superhuman. Taking risks, bouncing back from failure, trying to achieve the impossible -- there's much to learn from fearless big-thinking billionaire.

And when it comes to business, ideas, passion, change -- you name it -- Musk has an answer. Check out these 10 quotes from the innovative genius.