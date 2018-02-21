Start Slideshow

Without motivation, you can forget about success. In fact, motivation and hard work are crucial elements to achieving your dreams -- they're what push you towards the top and help you stand out from the rest.

Related: 10 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

And motivation isn't just important in business, it applies to every aspect of life. To be successful professionally, socially, mentally, even physically, it is the driving force that will take you there.

Without motivation, some of today's most successful entrepreneurs and leaders wouldn't be where they are. Just look at Mark Zuckerberg or Barbara Corcoran -- it took motivation to learn new skills and launch extremely successful businesses. It took motivation for J.K. Rowling to write her Harry Potter series, and it took motivation for Barack Obama to run for president.

Related: 8 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More

Whether you're in high school or you're well into your career, motivation is the backbone to your success. And if you're not sure where to get started, check out these 37 quotes on motivation from the world's most influential leaders, past and present.