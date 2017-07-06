10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire Entrepreneur and Shark Tank Star Mark Cuban
There's no shortcut to success. Take it from Mark Cuban -- the billionaire who began his entrepreneurial career selling trash bags at age 12. From a young age Cuban was thinking of different ways he could make money -- everything from selling trash bags to his neighbors to reselling his old baseball cards.
In college Cuban's entrepreneurial spirit continued, with him doing odd jobs to pay for his tuition at Indiana University. At one point, Cuban even found himself giving disco lessons to sorority members for $25 an hour.
After graduating college in 1980, Cuban moved to Dallas and worked in various desk jobs, and eventually taught himself how to code. After being fired multiple times, Cuban eventually decided to create a business of his own. That's when he launched his successful tech company, MicroSolutions, which he sold to Compuserve for $6 million. Over the following years, Cuban launched a number of various tech companies including Broadcast.com, 2929 Entertainment, Magnolia Pictures and more.
It's safe to say, the star of Shark Tank and owner of the Dallas Mavericks has done well for himself. However, it didn't happen overnight.
Cuban's story shows that through hard work and perseverance, anyone can rise to the top. For motivation, check out these 10 Cuban quotes.
On success
"Once you have found out what you love to do, there is only one goal. How can you be the best in the world at it. It doesn't matter if you are a filing clerk, an athlete, an accountant or a bartender. All that matters is that you do whatever you can to be the best." -- Mark Cuban
On opportunities
"Creating opportunities means looking where others are not." -- Mark Cuban
On hard work
"Work like there is someone working 24 hours a day to take it all away from you." -- Mark Cuban
On passion
"Don't start a company unless it's an obsession and something you love. If you have an exit strategy, it's not an obsession." -- Mark Cuban
On motivation
"If you're prepared and you know what it takes, it's not a risk. You just have to figure out how to get there. There is always a way to get there." -- Mark Cuban
On failure
"It doesn't matter how many times you have failed, you only have to be right once." -- Mark Cuban
On leadership
"It's not about money or connections -- it's the willingness to outwork and outlearn everyone." -- Mark Cuban
On empowerment
"Know your core competencies and focus on being great at them." -- Mark Cuban
On mindset
"People hate dealing with people who are jerks. It's always easier to be nice than to be a jerk. Don't be a jerk." -- Mark Cuban