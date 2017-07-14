How You Respond to Emails Matters More Than You Think
From responding to an email immediately to letting it get to the bottom of your inbox -- everyone has their own way of handling email.
A recent survey by email solution company Timyo discovered the common habits and beliefs of people when it comes to email. Asking more than 500 full-time employees a series of questions about email, the survey uncovered surprising information about how much time people spend on email, how quickly they respond, how often they use their phone for email and more.
For most people, when they receive an email, they like to respond within the hour, with 49 percent of those surveyed saying that’s the norm for them. Others have a different approach -- 26 percent said they only respond when it’s convenient for them.
And if you want to catch someone at the right time, it’s probably best to send those emails in the morning. One-quarter of participants said they check their email between 5 and 9 a.m., and another 20 percent between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
To learn more about email mannerisms from around the country, check out these seven insights from the survey.
Most people spend an hour or less on email every day.
Most emails people send are not urgent.
Most people are not sending urgent emails that need a quick response. Nearly half of participants said that less than 10 percent of the emails they send require an immediate response.
That's reflected when they're on the receiving end as well. Nearly one-third of survey participants said that 10 percent or less of the emails they receive require responses. Another 23 percent said that less than 20 percent of the emails they receive need replies.