Want to Work at Apple, Facebook or Other Tech Giants? Here's What You Need to Know.

A recent study reveals the hiring trends of today's top tech companies.

For many, it’s a dream to work at a company such as Facebook, Google, Amazon or Apple. However, getting your foot in the door can be tricky.

Online career platform Paysa recently analyzed more than 8,200 job listings and more than 70,000 resumes to uncover the hiring trends of today’s top tech companies. From the most important skills to the fastest growing companies to educational requirements, Paysa uncovered a variety of helpful information that will make applying to these tech companies much easier.

So if you’re interested in working at a top tech company such as Facebook or Apple, here are nine interesting facts you might want to know.