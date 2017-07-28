Want to Work at Apple, Facebook or Other Tech Giants? Here's What You Need to Know.
For many, it’s a dream to work at a company such as Facebook, Google, Amazon or Apple. However, getting your foot in the door can be tricky.
Related: 5 Ways to Find Your Dream Job
Online career platform Paysa recently analyzed more than 8,200 job listings and more than 70,000 resumes to uncover the hiring trends of today’s top tech companies. From the most important skills to the fastest growing companies to educational requirements, Paysa uncovered a variety of helpful information that will make applying to these tech companies much easier.
Related: The 25 Trickiest Questions Apple Will Ask in a Job Interview
So if you’re interested in working at a top tech company such as Facebook or Apple, here are nine interesting facts you might want to know.
They’re growing quickly.
Some are huge in size.
While others are small.
While you’ve got your big tech companies employing hundreds of thousands of workers, there are still a number of prominent companies with much smaller staffs. Snap Inc. has a workforce of around 2,360 people, Airbnb only has 2,368 and Twitter 3,860.