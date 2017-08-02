Business Travel

Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

The TSA's Instagram account shares the strangest items people have tried to take on planes.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport
Image credit: George Frey | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

Packing for any trip is stressful. There is always the nagging thought that you forgot something, and then you have to worry about the items that might not actually be allowed on the plane.

This week, London City Airport decided to institute a “Marmite amnesty,” meaning that if a traveler has a jar of the spread in their carry-on luggage that exceeds 100 milliliters, he or she can trade it in for a mini size container.

Related: The 10 Worst Airports in the U.S.

According to The Guardian, marmite is one of the most commonly confiscated items at  the London airport. The top 10 include snowglobes, olive oil, wine, nutella and furry handcuffs.

It’s something of an odd list, heavy on things you’d have in your pantry (maybe except for those handcuffs). But they are far from the strangest things that people have tried to get through airport security.

That's where the Transportation Security Administration's surprisingly entertaining Instagram account comes in. Check out this list of some of the weirdest things the TSA has confiscated.

Start Slideshow
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This movie prop corpse

This movie prop corpse
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Slide
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This replica of Lucille from 'The Walking Dead'

This replica of Lucille from 'The Walking Dead'
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Slide
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This giant lobster

This giant lobster
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Slide
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This pair of live grenades

This pair of live grenades
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Slide
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This giant bear

This giant bear
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Slide
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This purple batarang

This purple batarang
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Slide
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This cat key chain

This cat key chain
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Slide
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This meat slicer

This meat slicer
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Slide
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This trio of propane tanks

This trio of propane tanks
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Slide
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This bag of eels

This bag of eels
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Slide
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This collection of fireworks

This collection of fireworks
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Slide
Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

This taser shaped like lipstick

This taser shaped like lipstick
Image credit: TSA | Instagram
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport
  • This movie prop corpse
  • This replica of Lucille from 'The Walking Dead'
  • This giant lobster
  • This pair of live grenades
  • This giant bear
  • This purple batarang
  • This cat key chain
  • This meat slicer
  • This trio of propane tanks
  • This bag of eels
  • This collection of fireworks
  • This taser shaped like lipstick
 Next Slide