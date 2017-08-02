Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

The TSA's Instagram account shares the strangest items people have tried to take on planes.

August 2, 2017

Packing for any trip is stressful. There is always the nagging thought that you forgot something, and then you have to worry about the items that might not actually be allowed on the plane.

This week, London City Airport decided to institute a “Marmite amnesty,” meaning that if a traveler has a jar of the spread in their carry-on luggage that exceeds 100 milliliters, he or she can trade it in for a mini size container.

According to The Guardian, marmite is one of the most commonly confiscated items at the London airport. The top 10 include snowglobes, olive oil, wine, nutella and furry handcuffs.

It’s something of an odd list, heavy on things you’d have in your pantry (maybe except for those handcuffs). But they are far from the strangest things that people have tried to get through airport security.

That's where the Transportation Security Administration's surprisingly entertaining Instagram account comes in. Check out this list of some of the weirdest things the TSA has confiscated.