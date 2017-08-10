13 Quotes from Today's Most Successful Leaders on Opportunity and Getting Started
Whether it be entering the world of entrepreneurship, vying for a new position at a company or planning the next chapter in life, taking leaps is never easy. And it takes courage, perseverance and often, risk. However, it all starts with spotting the right opportunity and getting started.
While that can be easier said than done, every successful leader has experienced this moment at some point in his or her life. And the most important thing anyone can do is be prepared for new opportunities -- or make opportunities work for them. You never know when a new one will present itself, so you’ve got to be willing and able to act in the moment and get started.
No matter where you are in life, check out these 13 quotes on opportunity and getting started.
Sheryl Sandberg
Larry Page
"It is often easier to make progress on mega-ambitious dreams. Since no one else is crazy enough to do it, you have little competition." -- Larry Page
Mark Zuckerberg
Thomas Edison
Elon Musk
"The first step is to establish that something is possible; then probability will occur." -- Elon Musk
Martha Stewart
Coco Chanel
Steve Jobs
Richard Branson
"Business opportunities are like buses, there's always another one coming." -- Richard Branson
Albert Einstein
Jeff Bezos
Donald Trump
"Watch, listen and learn. You can't know it all yourself. Anyone who thinks they do is destined for mediocrity." -- Donald Trump
