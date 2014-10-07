7 Traits to Turn Good Managers Into Great Managers

October 7, 2014 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At my core I believe that great managers have one job: to get the very best out of the people they manage. While that premise sounds simple, the execution is hard.

Throughout my career I have had the fortune of learning from and working alongside some great managers. And I have also had plenty of exposure to bad leaders and individuals who have demonstrated poor management acumen. Fortunately, I am able to learn from my past experiences and implement the best tactics at my current position, the VP of Communications for Porch. In this role,

developing great managers is one of my primary commitments.

So, how do good managers become great managers?

It starts with understanding and ultimately excelling at the following seven traits.

Related: 7 Ways to Turn Your Employees Into High Performers