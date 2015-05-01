3 Insights About Entrepreneurship Inspired by Youth

May 1, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Great business ideas and insights can come from unusual places. Whether insights originate with personal inspiration and reflection, or with tips from established leaders, most entrepreneurs know not to overlook these potentially valuable nuggets of inspiration and wisdom, whatever their source.

Related: 7 Insanely Productive Habits of Successful Young Entrepreneurs

In late March, the organization that I run, the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, hosted more than 30 of the world's brightest young entrepreneurs at our Global Showcase in New York City. Business owners as young as 16 and from as far away as China, Singapore, Australia, Israel and Colombia met and mingled with business and education leaders for several hours and received well-deserved recognition for their efforts.

It was a great night. What made it particularly great was that by meeting each of them and talking about their businesses, lives, ideas and inspirations, I came away with three lessons, which I describe below, that may be helpful for every entrepreneur regardless of his or her age or experience. In fact, the first lesson is about age and experience.