Tax Tips: 5 Rules for Deducting Business Meals

You meet a customer for breakfast at the local diner or take a client to dinner at a fine restaurant. Provided the meal is for business and you’re not just socializing, you can only deduct 50 percent of the cost.

To be treated as a deductible cost at 50 percent, the meal must be directly related to the conduct of your business or the meal must directly precede or follow a substantial business discussion. For example, you’re trying to convince a prospect to do business with you in a meeting in your office. Following your presentation, you take the prospect to lunch. This would be a deductible business meal, subject to the 50 percent limit.

Special rules: There are several exceptions to the 50 percent rule, such as reimbursements to employees that are treated as taxable compensation to them or reimbursements to independent contractors for their meals; these are fully deductible. Also, those subject to Department of Transportation limitations on hours of service, such as independent interstate truckers, can deduct 80 percent rather than 50 percent of meal costs away from home.

