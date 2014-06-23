Write a Winning Business Plan With These 8 Key Elements

This section is very important. It gives you a window into your industry, the state of the market, general costs, how business is acquired and also affords you an opportunity to distinguish yourself from competitors.

While you are making the most of this section, also realize that just as people who walk by physical stores on the street can see what's going on at a place of business, visitors to your website also have the ability to browse your merchandise and become familiar with your personal branding.

Make your website your online storefront both in thought and deed. Consider the following:

You can provide samples or demonstrations of your product.

Graphics and or photographs are your visual marketing materials.

The URL (website address) is your "location."

Equipment that you use and product delivery methods are manufacturing and shipping tools.

Website navigation is like the layout of a physical store.

If you have a site map, it helps to direct people to what they are looking for like a map in a department store.

Showcasing testimonials, affiliations and experience in easily accessible areas of your website builds credibility and instills trust with a customer.

Presenting your contact information enables people to do business with you. Detailing information about yourself, even though you aren't actually in the presence of a prospective customer, gives a good first impression of your personality, qualifications and services.

Rather than just thinking of your website as a dormant place to tack your name on, kick it up a notch and view your website as an online storefront -- the place where business gets done.