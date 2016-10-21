5 Lessons Learned From the World's Greatest Uber Driver

As we pulled into LAX, I decided to experiment with Vincent and test him to see if all of this was real. The way I did this was by questioning his confidence. I falsely believed that the one thing that would break his positive mindset was technological disruption.

I asked Vincent what he thought of self-driving cars and whether he thought that would jeopardise his Uber dream. Just like the previous 45 minutes, Vincent again showed me his true colors.

He said, "Tim there is always going to be new technology, and I welcome that. It's probably five years away and by then, if my time is up with Uber and I am replaced, then there will always be another job for me."

Within five years, he hopes to be able to travel the world and use his creativity to pursue his other dream outside of driving which is photographing weddings in exotic locations. Vincent wants to bring his same customer service focus, to that one special day, and wow a new type of customer.

After my trip with Vincent, I don't ever believe that I will meet another driver as good as him. Just writing this blog post send chills down by spine because of the way that he made me feel. No matter what your focus is in life when you give it 100 perent people notice and they want to go out of their way to support you.

If you are at a stage where you are not achieving your goals, it's because you are not giving it your all and your passion is not shining through. Take a page out of Vincent's book and dedicate your life to what it is that you do no matter how basic your profession may seem to the rest of the world.