10 Ways to Ditch Your Job and Work for Yourself

December 7, 2010 6 min read

Brought to you by Business Insider



In a crummy economy where jobs are scarce, Scott Gerber, author of Never Get A Real Job, believes that the only way to secure your employment and financial future is to start a company.

"The resume-driven society says, 'if we work hard and go to school, we'll get a job and be ok.' That traditional thinking no longer applies," says Gerber. "Now, more than ever, you need to be entrepreneurial to be successful; you need to create a job to keep a job."

"When you work for someone else you're putting all your eggs into one basket that you don't own or hold. If you want to secure your financial future regardless of the bad economy, you need to be in control of your own life," he insists.

Ready to take a stab at entrepreneurship?